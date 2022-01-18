CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$17,000.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,500 shares in the company, valued at C$36,635.

Robert Charles Nelson Apps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 2,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$360.00.

Shares of CVE:CWC opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

