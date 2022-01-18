Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $10.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.14 and the lowest is $10.03. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $9.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $33.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.39 to $33.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $37.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.37 to $38.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,512.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,569.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,514.77.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

