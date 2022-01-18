Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

