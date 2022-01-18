Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in December

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

