Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in December

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the December 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.

BIRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BIRDF opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.