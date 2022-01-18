Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.67.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.