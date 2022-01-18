Head-To-Head Survey: Puxin (NYSE:NEW) & TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Puxin has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Puxin and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00 TAL Education Group 6 6 3 0 1.80

TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $48.58, indicating a potential upside of 1,304.18%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Puxin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -47.91% -1,221.55% -34.60% TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puxin and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million 0.06 -$4.93 million ($2.47) -0.12 TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.50 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -18.21

Puxin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Puxin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

