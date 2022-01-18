Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Switch and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 11 1 3.08 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $28.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Switch has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Switch and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 12.19 $15.54 million $0.17 151.53 Pintec Technology $57.97 million 0.52 -$45.05 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Switch beats Pintec Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

