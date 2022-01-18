eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

eMagin stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. eMagin has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.65.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eMagin will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,459 shares of company stock worth $454,754 in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

