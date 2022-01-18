Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “
Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $33.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
