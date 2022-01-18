Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.