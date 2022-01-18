Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $336.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

