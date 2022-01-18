Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Up 75.8% in December

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,930,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,701,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,340,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.