Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

