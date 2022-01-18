CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.05.

CMAX stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36. CareMax has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $29,973,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

