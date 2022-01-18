British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,126 ($42.65) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a one year high of GBX 3,144 ($42.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,705.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

