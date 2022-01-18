Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

FSS stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

