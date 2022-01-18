Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Acquisitions have helped it to broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets, which have eventually driven its revenues. The company continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues. However, currency headwinds and high investments in marketing and sales were an overhang on margins. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is concerning.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

