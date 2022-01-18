Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 112 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

