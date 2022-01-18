Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$44.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.67.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 92.87. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.29.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

