Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from 1,300.00 to 1,400.00 in a research report on Friday.

DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 7.54%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.