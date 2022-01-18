ITM Power’s (ITMPF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.19.

ITM Power stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

