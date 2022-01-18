Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Truist from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.24.

NYSE MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

