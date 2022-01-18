MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.44.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth $10,226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

