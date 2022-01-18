ITM Power’s (ITM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ITM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.50) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.43) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.19) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.51).

LON ITM opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.67) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 426.87. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307.06 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.88). The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

