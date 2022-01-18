Redrow’s (RDW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($11.46) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDW. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.28) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($12.01) to GBX 980 ($13.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.28) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($11.04) to GBX 801 ($10.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.28) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 814.73 ($11.12).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 511 ($6.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($10.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 669.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 663.45.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,610.48).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

