Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 81 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.11. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.75 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.16).

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.