Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 81 ($1.11) price target on the stock.
Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.11. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.75 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.16).
Old Mutual Company Profile
