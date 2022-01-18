Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Financial Contrast

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dynex Capital pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99% PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and PS Business Parks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.43 $177.53 million $4.72 3.58 PS Business Parks $415.62 million 11.58 $173.55 million $5.53 31.58

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PS Business Parks. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dynex Capital and PS Business Parks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $182.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats PS Business Parks on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

