Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $140.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.