Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.35. Findev shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

