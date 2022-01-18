Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
