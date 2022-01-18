Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.05.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.