S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on S&T in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ETR:SANT opened at €14.15 ($16.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.39 and a 200-day moving average of €19.72. S&T has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

