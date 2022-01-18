Zacks: Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce $12.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $13.81 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merus by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

