Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Expands By 36.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

