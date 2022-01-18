Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.