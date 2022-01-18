thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.54 ($15.39).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.57 ($12.01) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.15. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

