Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.76) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,662 ($49.97) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,927.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,009.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,602 ($49.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($67.19).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

