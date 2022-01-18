Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.65. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

