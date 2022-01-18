Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

