Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company's product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. "

Separately, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $141,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

