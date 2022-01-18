Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Electricité de France stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

