Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

