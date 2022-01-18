STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €43.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.67 ($54.17).

Shares of STM stock opened at €43.62 ($49.57) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.69.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

