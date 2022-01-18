Barclays Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $83.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35. Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 61,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.