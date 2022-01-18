STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Nutra Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 459.98 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Nutra Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

