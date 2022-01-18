Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

BSBR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

