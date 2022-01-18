Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,925,537 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $119.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.