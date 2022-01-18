Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94. Colfax has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

