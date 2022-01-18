Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.