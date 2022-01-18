Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

