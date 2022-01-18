Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.27

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and traded as high as $35.55. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 23,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

